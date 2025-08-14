Developers comment on missing DLSS and DLAA in Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend 2

Open Beta weekend 2 in Battlefield 6 has begun. The game was very enthusiastically received by the players who had a chance to try it out during the first weekend of beta. With more than half a million people enjoying it simultaneously at its peak (via SteamDB), it is not surprising that everyone was waiting for the next opportunity to have fun in this production. However, not everything was working well even during the first batch of tests. Some players reported problems with matchmaking and Unknown Errors. Now, when browsing through options, fans have noticed missing DLSS / DLAA. Let’s see what the developers have to say about the lack of those popular features.

DLSS and DLAA missing in BF6 Open Beta 2

Developers have taken a step back after Battlefield 2042, which was not kept in high regard by fans of this franchise. Battlefield 6 appears to be heading in the right direction, where the creators from the joined team, called Battlefield Studios, are listening to fans requests and feedback. That being said, there are still things in the making and some options can come and go while the creators work on them, like DLSS and DLAA.

Deep Learning Super Sampling and Anti-Aliasing are Nvidia technologies that allow to improve the image quality and reduce hardware strain. However, those popular features are missing from BF6 beta. The developers have informed that they are aware of this problem. Till they address that matter, it is unfortunately not possible to use those upscaling technologies. However, they work to bring them back and hope to achieve that today,

It is not unusual for some features to not work during beta periods. In fact, this is the exact purpose of such exercise – to identify and rule out any bugs and errors that might appear before the final release. To stay updated about the latest state of BF6, it is recommended to check out its official Discord server, where you can find a lot of interesting information.

If all of that doesn’t discourage you from causing mayhem in this game, it is a great chance to have a long session with it, as second beta period is scheduled to last 4 days and it’s open to everyone, with no strings attached. Have fun!