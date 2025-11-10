Elden Ring Reforged mod just got even better. From a new dungeon to full multiplayer, the 2.0 update brings plenty of new content and improvements

A new era for Elden Ring is here. The Reforged mod adds seamless co-op and gives you even more freedom of choice.
Elden Ring is easily one of the most modded games out there. Fans love mixing it with other titles, like that mod that swaps the combat for The Witcher 3’s fighting style. But while those kinds of mashups are pretty common, there’s one that really stands out: Elden Ring Reforged. It completely reworked the game, and now, after a few years, it’s gotten an even bigger overhaul.
Elden Ring Reforged is a fan-made mod that revamps almost everything in Elden Ring, from combat and progression to exploration and builds. The idea is to give players more meaningful choices, make the build-and-explore loop feel smoother, and make the world more rewarding to dive into.
Some of the changes include new movement options like ducking and sliding, deflection mechanics, rebalanced builds, smarter enemies with better hitboxes, new progression systems, a bestiary, and more.
If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.
The mod has been updated regularly, but on November 8, it got a massive overhaul with the v2.0 update, adding even more content and system features:
Elden Ring already offers 100+ hours of adventure, but Reforged takes it to a whole new level of gameplay. So even while everyone’s deep into Nightreign, this mod is giving the game a new life.
0
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
„Steam is coming”; PlayStation must abandon exclusivity and create its store on PC according to insider
ARC Raiders recycle list. What should you keep and what can you recycle
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily