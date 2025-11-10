Elden Ring Reforged mod just got even better. From a new dungeon to full multiplayer, the 2.0 update brings plenty of new content and improvements

Elden Ring is easily one of the most modded games out there. Fans love mixing it with other titles, like that mod that swaps the combat for The Witcher 3’s fighting style. But while those kinds of mashups are pretty common, there’s one that really stands out: Elden Ring Reforged. It completely reworked the game, and now, after a few years, it’s gotten an even bigger overhaul.

The ultimate Elden Ring upgrade

Elden Ring Reforged is a fan-made mod that revamps almost everything in Elden Ring, from combat and progression to exploration and builds. The idea is to give players more meaningful choices, make the build-and-explore loop feel smoother, and make the world more rewarding to dive into.

Some of the changes include new movement options like ducking and sliding, deflection mechanics, rebalanced builds, smarter enemies with better hitboxes, new progression systems, a bestiary, and more.

Source: Elden Ring Reforged

The mod has been updated regularly, but on November 8, it got a massive overhaul with the v2.0 update, adding even more content and system features:

Full multiplayer: summoning, invasions, and duels via a custom server. A new dungeon called The Serpentine Depths, with unique enemies. New weapons, spells (including a “Prince of Death” school), bosses, and minions. Reworked world-exploration: thousands of collectibles, updated locations, and some new areas. System upgrades: new Runeforging & Curios mechanics, expanded weapon affinities, and more flexible, powerful builds. UI & camera improvements, plus difficulty options for different playstyles. Better support for Linux players.

Elden Ring already offers 100+ hours of adventure, but Reforged takes it to a whole new level of gameplay. So even while everyone’s deep into Nightreign, this mod is giving the game a new life.