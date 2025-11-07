Only three weeks. That's how much time Assassin's Creed: Hexe has to win players' hearts before GTA 6 swallows it whole

Pushing back the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 2026 could seriously shake things up for other games set to launch around that time. One such title might be Assassin’s Creed: Hexe – according to rumors, the new Ubisoft game is scheduled to launch a few weeks before Rockstar Games' hit.

Hexe release in October 2026?

Assassin’s Creed: Hexe was announced back in 2022. Back then, it was said that the game would launch after Assassin’s Creed: Red – now known as Shadows. The title has been in development for quite some time, yet it remains shrouded in mystery.

A well-respected insider known as JorRaptor let slip that Hexe might drop at the end of October next year. He shared this information on X, referring to yesterday's announcement of the GTA 6 release being pushed to November 19, 2026.

A great, so we have 3 weeks to finish Assassin's Creed Hexe before this.

In his video, he pointed out that a similar situation happened in 2018 when, less than two weeks after the release of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2 was launched. He said it hurt Ubisoft's game sales at first, but in the long run, the game turned out to be a hit anyway.

According to JorRaptor, the period around next Halloween is the perfect time to release Hexe, and the French studio should ensure that they deliver the game on time.

Of course, this is just a rumor and hasn't been officially confirmed. Ubisoft may decide to move the release of Hexe to 2027, especially since, according to reports from September, next year we are supposed to get a refreshed edition of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.