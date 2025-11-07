Only three weeks. That's how much time Assassin's Creed: Hexe has to win players' hearts before GTA 6 swallows it whole

According to an insider, Assassin's Creed: Hexe may be released in late October 2026. However, Ubisoft needs to keep in mind the new release date of GTA 6.
Pushing back the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 2026 could seriously shake things up for other games set to launch around that time. One such title might be Assassin’s Creed: Hexe – according to rumors, the new Ubisoft game is scheduled to launch a few weeks before Rockstar Games' hit.
Assassin’s Creed: Hexe was announced back in 2022. Back then, it was said that the game would launch after Assassin’s Creed: Red – now known as Shadows. The title has been in development for quite some time, yet it remains shrouded in mystery.
A well-respected insider known as JorRaptor let slip that Hexe might drop at the end of October next year. He shared this information on X, referring to yesterday's announcement of the GTA 6 release being pushed to November 19, 2026.
A great, so we have 3 weeks to finish Assassin's Creed Hexe before this.
In his video, he pointed out that a similar situation happened in 2018 when, less than two weeks after the release of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2 was launched. He said it hurt Ubisoft's game sales at first, but in the long run, the game turned out to be a hit anyway.
According to JorRaptor, the period around next Halloween is the perfect time to release Hexe, and the French studio should ensure that they deliver the game on time.
Of course, this is just a rumor and hasn't been officially confirmed. Ubisoft may decide to move the release of Hexe to 2027, especially since, according to reports from September, next year we are supposed to get a refreshed edition of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
Hideo Kojima returns in Cyberpunk 2? A mysterious new meeting with CD Projekt Red has fired up the Internet
Square Enix wants AI to handle 70% of QA testing. At the same time, layoffs were announced
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily