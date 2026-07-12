Original War: Sand of Siberia now with new mode called Nuclear War

In June, the classic RTS Original War celebrated its 25th anniversary. Despite its advanced age, the game still has many fans, and a community of modders helps keep them engaged. The most significant result of this is the massive Sand of Siberia mod, which has been in development for years and has just received a new version.

The update is numbered 1.6.29 and introduces a number of changes:

The most important addition is a new game mode called Nuclear War, played on a map of the same name designed specifically for this mode. Update 1.6.29 also introduces numerous fixes for the American campaign and the Ares faction campaign. The Muddy River co-op map has also been optimized. There are also bug fixes and gameplay balance improvements.

Sand of Siberia is the largest mod for Original War. The authors’ goal is both to improve the game and to significantly expand its content. Among other things, the project upgrades the graphics and AI, provides support for high-resolution widescreen displays, and fixes virtually all the bugs left by the original developers. On top of that, there are a host of new features, such as maps, units, and an entirely new story-driven campaign. The developers are constantly working on this mod, and the upcoming version 1.7 is set to introduce another original campaign.