Original War: Sand of Siberia now with new mode called Nuclear War

The update to the major Sand of Siberia mod for Original War has added a new game mode to this RTS: Nuclear War.

Adrian Werner

Original War: Sand of Siberia now with new mode called Nuclear War, image source: Bohemia Interactive.
Original War: Sand of Siberia now with new mode called Nuclear War Source: Bohemia Interactive.

In June, the classic RTS Original War celebrated its 25th anniversary. Despite its advanced age, the game still has many fans, and a community of modders helps keep them engaged. The most significant result of this is the massive Sand of Siberia mod, which has been in development for years and has just received a new version.

The update is numbered 1.6.29 and introduces a number of changes:

  1. The most important addition is a new game mode called Nuclear War, played on a map of the same name designed specifically for this mode.
  2. Update 1.6.29 also introduces numerous fixes for the American campaign and the Ares faction campaign.
  3. The Muddy River co-op map has also been optimized.
  4. There are also bug fixes and gameplay balance improvements.

Sand of Siberia is the largest mod for Original War. The authors’ goal is both to improve the game and to significantly expand its content. Among other things, the project upgrades the graphics and AI, provides support for high-resolution widescreen displays, and fixes virtually all the bugs left by the original developers. On top of that, there are a host of new features, such as maps, units, and an entirely new story-driven campaign. The developers are constantly working on this mod, and the upcoming version 1.7 is set to introduce another original campaign.

  1. Original War: Sand of Siberia – download the mod
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Original War

June 15, 2001

PC
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Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

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