Original War: Sand of Siberia now with new mode called Nuclear War

The update to the major Sand of Siberia mod for Original War has added a new game mode to this RTS: Nuclear War.
In June, the classic RTS Original War celebrated its 25th anniversary. Despite its advanced age, the game still has many fans, and a community of modders helps keep them engaged. The most significant result of this is the massive Sand of Siberia mod, which has been in development for years and has just received a new version.
The update is numbered 1.6.29 and introduces a number of changes:
Sand of Siberia is the largest mod for Original War. The authors’ goal is both to improve the game and to significantly expand its content. Among other things, the project upgrades the graphics and AI, provides support for high-resolution widescreen displays, and fixes virtually all the bugs left by the original developers. On top of that, there are a host of new features, such as maps, units, and an entirely new story-driven campaign. The developers are constantly working on this mod, and the upcoming version 1.7 is set to introduce another original campaign.
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
Elite Mod 3.0 lets you play the Tau faction in Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 2
Someone has remastered Medieval 2: Total War and Rome: Total War so well that the AI's moves are now calculated in a matter of seconds
Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Palworld - Damage from and to Pals Multiplier Explained
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers
Someone has remastered Medieval 2: Total War and Rome: Total War so well that the AI's moves are now calculated in a matter of seconds
Answer to “Celebrations in every slice” in Cookie Jam. It is easier than you think