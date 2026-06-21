Dark Souls 2: SOTFS Ascended Mod RPG with a new version and improved AI

Yesterday marked two years since the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, so PC fans of FromSoftware’s RPGs are already feeling quite starved for more. Last year’s Elden Ring: Nightreign, as a co-op-focused game, wasn’t quite able to satisfy that hunger, and the upcoming The Duskbloods will not only focus on multiplayer as well, but—at least for now—is being developed as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. Fortunately, PC fans of the studio don’t have to rely solely on the Japanese developer, as FromSoftware games have a very active modding community. The latest notable example of this is an update to the massive SOTFS Ascended Mod RPG for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin.

Related:Dark Souls 2 - New Version of SOTFS Ascended Mod RPG Goes Live

The project provides new content and fresh challenges. The mod adds new enemy types and reworks existing ones to make them more threatening, equipping them with new techniques, armor, and weapons. The author has reworked every encounter in the game—enemies are now usually found in different locations and configurations. Boss battles have also been significantly modified.

SOTFS Ascended Mod RPG – download the mod from our FTP (the author has granted us permission to host a mirror)

The mod also enhances the RPG elements. The armor and item systems have been significantly expanded, making their selection and upgrades crucial to gameplay. Importantly, the mod works not only in single-player mode but also in co-op.

The new version of the SOTFS Ascended Mod RPG is numbered 18.9 and brings significant improvements to enemy AI. Additionally, the player character’s attacks have been strengthened. The mod is known for its very high difficulty level, but in the last few updates, this had gone a bit too far, necessitating a correction.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the mod’s author—VanBuinen—has also created similar mods for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, Dark Souls: Remastered, and Dark Souls III.