15 years after releease the PC version of Alice: Madness Returns has been fixed by a fan

A dedicated fan fixed most of the flaws in the PC version of Alice: Madness Returns, making the PC release indisputably the best version of this gem.
Two weeks ago, Alice: Madness Returns celebrated its fifteenth anniversary. Unfortunately, even today the PC version still leaves a lot to be desired. Thankfully, that can be fixed with the MadnessPatch mod, which recently received a new update.
The goal of the project is to fix virtually every flaw left in the game.
At this point, MadnessPatch is by far the best way to experience Alice: Madness Returns on PC. If you haven't had the chance to play this hidden gem yet, now is a great time to pick it up during Steam's Summer Sale. Until July 9, the game is available for just $1.99.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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