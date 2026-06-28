15 years after releease the PC version of Alice: Madness Returns has been fixed by a fan

Two weeks ago, Alice: Madness Returns celebrated its fifteenth anniversary. Unfortunately, even today the PC version still leaves a lot to be desired. Thankfully, that can be fixed with the MadnessPatch mod, which recently received a new update.

The goal of the project is to fix virtually every flaw left in the game.

First and foremost, it resolves issues related to running the game at high frame rates. On modern PCs, the game suffers from numerous problems at high FPS, including broken physics, bizarre hair and clothing jitter, and incorrect projectile hitboxes for certain weapons. The mod also introduces subtitle font scaling. This is important because the game was primarily developed for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, where subtitles were designed for a 720p resolution. As a result, they look terrible on modern high-resolution displays. It also fixes a bug that could cause loading screens to become stuck indefinitely, preventing the game from finishing loading. Several issues affecting custom key bindings have also been corrected. MadnessPatch forces the game to always use maximum-resolution textures. By default, the game initially loads low-quality textures and gradually sharpens them as the player approaches objects. While this optimization made sense on consoles, it is completely unnecessary on modern PCs and only degrades the visual experience. The mod also improves controller support. Among other things, it adds proper compatibility with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch controllers, complete with matching button prompts. Mouse and controller input have also been refined for smoother gameplay. In addition, the mod adds support for ultrawide displays and allows players to customize the field of view (FOV). MadnessPatch also unlocks the content from the Complete Edition DLC, including additional outfits, bonus weapons, and access to the remastered version of the original American McGee's Alice. Since this package is no longer available for purchase, the mod is effectively the only way to access it. Finally, the project disables outdated Unreal Engine 3 driver workarounds that can cause performance issues on modern hardware.

Among other improvements, MadnessPatch lets players enjoy the game in ultrawide resolutions.

At this point, MadnessPatch is by far the best way to experience Alice: Madness Returns on PC. If you haven't had the chance to play this hidden gem yet, now is a great time to pick it up during Steam's Summer Sale. Until July 9, the game is available for just $1.99.