How to get Depresso suit in Palworld. Halloween update just gave us the best outfit ever

After a thunderous start, Palword got back to more reasonable player counts quite quickly (via SteamDB). However, even after being sued by Nintendo, which went as far as to filing a patent for critter-summoning theme in games, the world of pals still refuses to give up. Pocketpair continues to crank updates to get ready to leave Early Access and begin its mature stage. No one should be surprised that in anticipation of Halloween, more interesting suits and outfits will be added. And hence, in the most recent update we have been given an opportunity to get a very cheerful Depresso costume. It is not obtained automatically and requires some work to be done first to earn it. Here you will learn what’s needed.

How to get Depresso suit in Palworld – Halloween update

To be able to begin the mission that rewards you with Depresso skin in Palworld called “That’s That Me, Depresso!” you need to find a specific NPC. Wannabe Depresso Islander, can be found in a hut which is located slightly north-east of the Petallia outpost. It is right on the shore, south of the Lake Center. The exact coordinates are -17, -264. The mission itself is easy enough, as it simply requires you to provide a couple materials:

20 high quality cloth, 100 venom glands.

With those items delivered to Wannabe Depresso Islander, you can enjoy your brand new Depresso outfit! There is one more skin in the update that you can look for – Zoe’s Halloween costume. Make sure to get them quickly, as it is uncertain for how long those items will be available. It is possible that it will remain obtainable even after the Halloween event, though to be on the safe side, you better make haste!

Let’s not forget that the developers from Pocketpair are also preparing a farming-sim spinoff for Palword, subtitled Palfarm. If you would like to stay updated about this production, you should follow the game’s profile on X and Instagram. It is also a good idea to join the community over on the official Discord server. Have fun!