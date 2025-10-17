Paradox promises fans that the new Crusader Kings 3 DLC will launch without issues

Fans of strategy games from Paradox Interactive have good reason to be concerned about the upcoming expansion for Crusader Kings 3. All Under Heaven is a very ambitious project that will introduce several huge maps and other significant features (such as the Silk Road system) to the game. This is supposed to be the biggest expansion for the third installment, which might mean a bunch of bugs and optimization issues at launch, especially since the publisher has had some pretty annoying slip-ups for players lately.

However, All Under Heaven will be different in this regard. At least, that's what the developers claim, as they want to reassure fans that work on the massive DLC is going very well and that the expansion will run smoothly on both older and newer rigs upon release.

Since the expansion is pretty massive, it's bringing some new technical challenges for the creators who want to make it as perfect as possible.

With All Under Heaven included, the game is about 30% to 40% bigger, in the sense of the amount of playable land, and playable living characters. [...] Beyond having more individual features than any prior DLC, the biggest challenge for simulation tick speed is the addition of two subcontinents. "Both East Asia and Southeast Asia are massive additions to the world that we need to simulate for the game," says Joel Hanson, the Tech Director of the team responsible for CK3.

In an extensive article, the developers discussed the impact of new features on the game's performance and how they are working on optimizing the DLC. Adding Asia to Crusader Kings 3 was expected to slow down the game's performance. Besides the usual 20% slowdowns from new features that aren't fully optimized, developers also had to deal with a 32% increase in the number of rulers, which caused additional headaches.

The creators claim that a few weeks before the release of All Under Heaven, they are in the final stages of implementing changes. They have managed to achieve "big performance improvements," as confirmed by tests on various hardware.

While polishing the DLC, the developers have changed the minimum system requirements for Crusader Kings 3. Now, an Intel i5-750 / AMD FX-4300 processor and 8 GB of RAM are recommended, whereas previously, CPUs like the Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD FX-6350 and 6 GB of RAM were just fine.

Players will find out if Paradox really nailed the optimization with proper testing once the new expansion is out. All Under Heaven will be released on October 28 on PC.