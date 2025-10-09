Biggest DLC in Paradox's history is coming. Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven gets a surprisingly close release date

Crusader Kings 3 will soon receive another expansion. It's expected to be the largest DLC in the history of Paradox Interactive's games.

Jacob Blazewicz

Biggest DLC in Paradox's history is coming. Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven gets a surprisingly close release date, image source: Paradox Interactive.
Biggest DLC in Paradox's history is coming. Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven gets a surprisingly close release date Source: Paradox Interactive.

Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven already has a release date, and it's not far off.

The latest update for Crusader Kings 3 has already taken players to the Mongolian steppes, letting them experience life as a nomadic leader. However, it is the next expansion of this grand strategy game that will extend the CK3 map to the regions of East and Southeast Asia, including the territories of China and Japan.

The DLC lets you step into the shoes of a Japanese clan leader fighting to unite the country, a Chinese ruler aiming for dominance, or a devaraja, which is like a divine king in Southeast Asia. Each of these roles will present players with different challenges—from managing an imperial treasury through meritocracy, maneuvering between Japanese clans to secure power for themselves and/or the emperor, to uniting numerous empires under the aegis of one temple.

CK3: AUH will also introduce an expanded Silk Road system and new historical bookmarks, including the ability to play as various historical figures. All of this will be added to the game with the release of All Under Heaven on October 28.

Players are still a bit skeptical after the recent expansions from Paradox (not just for Crusader Kings 3), but it seems like a lot of them are getting hyped about what looks like the biggest DLC the publisher has ever released. The last major expansion was warmly received, and fans hope that AUH will also prove to be worth the purchase.

Nevertheless, there are also concerns – for instance, whether the scale of the expansion might overwhelm the devs. Read: Will the creators have to apologize again for the buggy DLC? Especially since the October debut surprised fans a bit, as they were expecting a release in November.

On a side note: with the launch of Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven, the game will receive a Japanese language localization.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Crusader Kings III

September 1, 2020

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map