Biggest DLC in Paradox's history is coming. Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven gets a surprisingly close release date
Crusader Kings 3 will soon receive another expansion. It's expected to be the largest DLC in the history of Paradox Interactive's games.
Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven already has a release date, and it's not far off.
The latest update for Crusader Kings 3 has already taken players to the Mongolian steppes, letting them experience life as a nomadic leader. However, it is the next expansion of this grand strategy game that will extend the CK3 map to the regions of East and Southeast Asia, including the territories of China and Japan.
The DLC lets you step into the shoes of a Japanese clan leader fighting to unite the country, a Chinese ruler aiming for dominance, or a devaraja, which is like a divine king in Southeast Asia. Each of these roles will present players with different challenges—from managing an imperial treasury through meritocracy, maneuvering between Japanese clans to secure power for themselves and/or the emperor, to uniting numerous empires under the aegis of one temple.
CK3: AUH will also introduce an expanded Silk Road system and new historical bookmarks, including the ability to play as various historical figures. All of this will be added to the game with the release of All Under Heaven on October 28.
Players are still a bit skeptical after the recent expansions from Paradox (not just for Crusader Kings 3), but it seems like a lot of them are getting hyped about what looks like the biggest DLC the publisher has ever released. The last major expansion was warmly received, and fans hope that AUH will also prove to be worth the purchase.
Nevertheless, there are also concerns – for instance, whether the scale of the expansion might overwhelm the devs. Read: Will the creators have to apologize again for the buggy DLC? Especially since the October debut surprised fans a bit, as they were expecting a release in November.
On a side note: with the launch of Crusader Kings 3: All Under Heaven, the game will receive a Japanese language localization.
