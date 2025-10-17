Is Escape from Duckov multiplayer? Everything we know about co-op mode

Escape from Duckov is a game that sounds strikingly similar to Escape from Tarkov. If you are familiar with the latter, you probably know that we are dealing with a somewhat similar production here, as it is also an extraction shooter. The difference here is in the camera – Escape from Duckov uses an isometric view. However, there is another significant distinction, namely that this is a single-player title. Is there a possibility that the game will feature a multiplayer mode or co-op? You can find out here.

Could Escape from Duckov get a multiplayer mode?

Escape from Duckov is, so to speak, a parody of Escape from Tarkov, which is doing really well, 94% of its reviews are positive. However, despite the good response, one thing many players complain about is the lack of a multiplayer mode.

Related:New on Steam. WoW fans should get ready for something special

No wonder, after all, the deceptively similar name, reminiscent of Escape from Tarkov, has made players expect a multiplayer mode. Nevertheless, Escape from Duckov is a single-player game. There is not even the possibility of playing in cooperation mode with other users.

If you want to get fresh news and guides, follow us on Google News. It helps us prepare more high quality and helpful articles like this. Thank you!

So, will Team Soda add other game modes? It's hard to say. The developers aren’t commenting on it at the moment, despite fan requests. Perhaps a co-op mode (which players seem to prefer over PvP) will appear in the near future. If not officially, it might come from the modding community instead. Especially since discussions among players about a possible co-op mode are taking place and are generating a lot of interest.

At the moment, the game is only available on PC. However, if you want to find out about a possible console version of the game, we have prepared a separate article on this topic.