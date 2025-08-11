Pets don't level up and grow offline in Grow a Garden (GaG) anymore. Is it a nerf or a bug?

In the Roblox game Grow a Garden, there are dozens of optional pets to discover, and they can accomplish much more than just looking cute. But don’t let that fool you, they are adorable too. Every pet has a unique ability that can be improved as they age, but pets won’t age if they’re hungry. Recently, players have noticed an unexpected change to how pets work. Previously, players could feed their pets and log off, letting them grow while offline. But now, many players are noticing that their pets are not growing while offline, and they can’t tell if it's a bug or a new update.

Many players' pets appear to stop growing offline. Is this a nerf or a bug?

The problem has begun running rampant in the Grow a Garden community, according to a screenshot shared on the Grow a Garden subreddit. One user noticed their pet's hunger levels had not changed since they were last online, and the comments shared similar experiences. In GaG, pets can be very useful. For example, if you have a Bunny and some carrots planted in your garden, the pet will periodically search for and eat a carrot, mechanically selling it to earn you one and a half times the carrot's value. This multiplier can increase as your Bunny ages. There are other, more powerful abilities, like the Gorilla Chef and the Thermal Lobster, but they are also much harder to obtain. These various abilities can be so useful that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the developer decided to nerf pets, shutting down the offline growth to slow players down.

User Downfall_88 on Reddit shared this screenshot to show the pets had not grown.Grow a Garden, Developer: Splitting Point Studios

But either way, this is a frustrating experience for players. If it is a bug, hopefully it is fixed soon so players can return to their normal GaG pet experience. But if it is an active change to how the game works, it does not seem like it was handled well. Changing such a key feature like this quietly is rarely a good idea.

Giving players a mystery mechanic to solve can be fun, but it has to be from the start. Changing how a mechanic works without explanation will only lead to confusion and frustration. GaG players are already used to pets growing offline, so it doesn’t feel fair to change things now. With one player writing, sarcastically, on Reddit: “This is just fantastic, it’s not like it wasn’t hard enough to level up pets before, now we are cooked.”

So far, there has been no confirmation from the developers about what’s happening. As one player points out in the Reddit post, the in-game tips still say that “pets grow offline.” This could mean it’s a bug or that the tips have not been updated yet. Either way, the mixed messages are not helping the levels of frustration.

If this is a new feature, you may want to more carefully consider what pets you want to raise and how to level them up. Thankfully, there is an item that can instantly age a pet by one year. Here’s how to get a lollipop without needing to spend Robux, only sheckles. Though, fair warning, it is going to cost a lot of sheckles.