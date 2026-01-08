Fallout 3 and New Vegas are set to get remasters similar to Oblivion, but the mysterious countdown is not related to either of them

The year 2025 wasn't exactly a great one for Xbox. Their reputation took a hit due to their heavy focus on AI, a bunch of layoffs, and hiking up prices for their gear and services. The new year is therefore an opportunity for Microsoft to rebuild players' trust. The company can use a few big brands for this, like Fallout.

Remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas

The post-apocalyptic world is getting a lot of buzz right now because the second season of the show just dropped on Amazon Prime. This has also led to games becoming noticeably more popular on Steam. It seems that Bethesda, along with Microsoft, doesn't intend to slow down, and it is very likely that we will see refreshed versions of two installments of the series in the near future.

At least, this is according to an extensive article by Jez Corden published on Windows Central, which analyzed Microsoft's situation in 2026. Regarding Fallout, it was explained that the mysterious countdown on Amazon's site, which wraps up with the release of the last episode of the series, probably isn't hinting at a new game announcement.

However, the journalist confirmed that "we will eventually get" a remaster of Fallout 3, which has been rumored for some time. Moreover, it's possible that this will not be the only refreshed installment of the series. Corden stated that a similar fate awaits Fallout: New Vegas.

Ultimately, we will receive a remake of Fallout 3 in the style of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, as well as Fallout: New Vegas.

Unfortunately, no specific details have been revealed. The journalist only mentioned that the Obsidian Entertainment studio – the original creators of New Vegas – is currently working on four projects, but it is unknown whether any of them are the aforementioned remasters.

A shooter in the StarCraft universe

The article also talks about this year's BlizzCon. Corden expects, among other things, the announcement of The Last Titan expansion for World of Warcraft and major updates for Overwatch and Hearthstone. However, the most important element is expected to be StarCraft, which will "probably" receive a third-person shooter.

The most significant event of BlizzCon 2026 will likely be StarCraft. Rumors were going around that StarCraft was getting a third-person shooter, and I managed to confirm those rumors with my own sources a while back.

We first heard about this shooter in August 2024, and later, additional information was provided by Jason Schreier. The development team is to be led by former Far Cry series producer, Dan Hay.

Remaining info

Moreover, Corden mentioned that Machine Games is reportedly working on a multiplayer title in the style of Rainbow Six: Siege, but there is also supposedly a third installment of Wolfenstein, which is expected to be released alongside an Amazon series. Meanwhile, the new game from Ninja Theory is said to offer more engaging combat and greater interactivity than both installments of Hellblade.

Some of the text also talks about Xbox devices. It was mentioned, among other things, that the next generation of the console will utilize the "Full Screen Experience" feature of Windows 11, along with the Xbox PC app, to manage its interface.

What sets it apart from a regular PC is that it can run games that work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Microsoft announced that it is collaborating with AMD to enable Xbox games to run on this PC-like device.

In summary, according to Corden, the year 2026 – at least on paper – looks very promising for Xbox. So, there's nothing left to do but wait for new announcements, and we should receive the first ones later this month, thanks to the Developer Direct showcase, which will feature, among others, Playground Games, the studio responsible for Forza Horizon 6 and Fable.