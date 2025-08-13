Player turned Cyberpunk 2077 into a classic RPG. All it took was a small change in perspective

Cyberpunk 2077 has built up a massive, loyal fanbase - players who’ve spent years uncovering Night City’s secrets or adding their own spin with mods that completely change the gameplay. A great example is a fan-made mod that introduces a fully expanded stock market system, giving V a whole new way to strike it rich.

Plenty of ambitious projects have already been made for the game, but players’ imaginations can always push things even further. Ever wondered what Cyberpunk would look like with an isometric camera? One player decided to give it a try - and the result is seriously impressive.

Perspective can work wonders

A Reddit user going by "Terrasuske" shared their unique Cyberpunk 2077 artwork with the community. In a recent post, the user shared a collection of screenshots showing CDPR’s game from an isometric perspective. The player pulled this off by tweaking the camera settings in photo mode and adding a few texture and shading mods, giving the game a look straight out of a classic RPG. The end result looks absolutely stunning.

At first glance, it really does look like an isometric RPG set in the Cyberpunk universe.Unfortunately, it’s not some massive new mod for the game - just a fan’s artistic vision showing us what CD Project RED’s hit might look like as a classic RPG. Still, the work is undeniably impressive, as the comment section under the post clearly shows.

Ah, yes, Baldur's Punk 4. - vi

Damn, would love to play this game - Puzzleleg

Loving this, could have been a crime strategy game in Night City. - YouAreWonderful

Many players said they’d love to try an isometric version of Cyberpunk 2077, but for now, we’ll just have to enjoy this fan’s artistic take. Maybe one day we’ll get a game set in Night City with an isometric perspective.