PlayStation 6 handheld will be cheaper and better than Xbox Ally X according to leaker

Just over three weeks ago, a big batch of leaks surfaced about Orion (the main PlayStation 6 console) and Canis (its handheld counterpart). The catch? That data was from 2023 and came from an AMD presentation to Sony outlining its vision for the next generation of consoles. Now, according to Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead channel, we’ve got some fresh leaks. He claims the info is up-to-date as of August 28 (via TweakTown).

PS6 Canis will be efficient and cheap

The success of the Switch and Steam Deck proves one thing - gamers love having a portable alternative to traditional consoles. That’s why both Microsoft and Sony are jumping on the handheld train. Microsoft’s Xbox Ally X is hitting shelves this October, but Sony fans will have to be patient - production won’t kick off until mid-2027, so the earliest we’ll see it is Fall 2027.

If Tom’s leaks are on point, gamers definitely have something to get hyped about. The handheld will even support a docked mode, so for some players, Canis could end up being their one-and-only console for both home and portable gaming. On top of that, FSR 4 support is expected to give it a performance boost over the PS5, and the RDNA 5 architecture - with its higher compute power - should let it outpace the Xbox Ally X as well.

Interestingly, the PS6 Canis is said to pack a 192-bit memory controller and support up to 48 GB of RAM. This info actually contradicts what another leaker, KeplerL2, claimed back in June. At the time, he said the handheld would come with 16 GB of RAM. Tom, on the other hand, believes the portable PS6 will pack at least 24 GB.

The leaker also shared the expected price for the handheld: $399–$499. For comparison, the PS5 launched around the same price, so the stationary Orion (PS6) will likely start at about $499.

PlayStation 6 Canis specification

CPU: AMD 4x Zen 6c cores (with dedicated 4 MB L3 Cache memory) and 2x Zen LP (Low Power) cores; RAM: support for up to 48 GB with a 192-bit LPDDR5X-8533 memory controller; GPU: Integrated RDNA 5 graphics processor with 16 compute units (CU) clocked at about 1.2 GHz in portable mode and about 1.65 GHz in stationary mode; Additional features: backward compatibility for PS5 and PS4 games, microSD card slots and additional M.2 SSD, haptics, dual microphone and touch screen.

Even though Tom vouches for the info being current and accurate, it’s still wise to take it with a grain of salt. Especially since different leakers keep sharing conflicting info about the PS6, we’ll have to wait for Sony’s official announcement to know for sure.