„Finally, a worthy opponent” Elden Ring Nightreign adds a challenge mode and fans are ready for it

Today, Bandai Namco has revealed a high-difficulty Expedition mode for Elden Ring Nightreign, specifically “designed for seasoned players who have navigated through the night many times,” called Deep of Night. Nightreign is already one of the most challenging multiplayer experiences, and you should expect no less from legendary developer FromSoftware. This new Deep of Night mode is scheduled for release two weeks from today, on September 11th, 2025.

Despite a two-player mode only being added recently, and players still waiting for crossplay, Nightreign seems to be turning into a major success for a developer who typically focuses on single-player experiences. The announcement was posted on social media, but publisher Bandai Namco also provided further details in a blog post about what players can expect from this new Deep of Night mode.

According to Bandai Namco, in this new challenge mode, “the enemies that appear are stronger than usual. Additionally, you cannot specify the target Nightlord, and ongoing terrain changes are not reflected.” This new mode will also introduce special new items called “Depth Relics” that are exclusive to this challenge mode. Apparently, these items will have “additional, but also detrimental effects…” The term “depth” seems to equate to what level of challenge players will face in this mode.

Almost as a tease, towards the end of the blog post, Bandai Namco says, “We encourage you to try and see if you can surpass Depth 3,” while also mentioning that there are Depths 4 and 5. But a special feature of those last two depths is “an endless battle for those seeking even greater thrills.” It will be interesting to see how all of these new features work. It’s intimidating, but it doesn’t give the clearest picture of how players will have to navigate the depths.

In the replies on social media, fans couldn’t help but taunt the famed developer right back, writing things like “Finally, a worthy opponent” or “Finally, a hard souls game.” But for now, we’ll have to see how those words stack up against the actual gameplay. If it’s so easy, why not try the challenge mode solo? Give yourself a real challenge.