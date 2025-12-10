The Elder Scrolls 6 finally gets a release year? Fans believe Skyrim's latest trailer has a valuable clue

The Elder Scrolls VI may have received a new teaser at the announcement of Skyrim's launch on another platform. At least that's what fans are hoping for.
Bethesda fans are on the hunt for hints about The Elder Scrolls 6 in the trailer for the next Skyrim release.
Just like Rockstar Games fans, TES players are eagerly awaiting the sixth installment of their beloved series. In fact, people waiting to return to Tamriel have it even worse than those looking for lunar "teasers" of Grand Theft Auto 6. The latter at least has two trailers, while TES 6 currently exists only in a single short teaser from over 7 years ago.
It’s no surprise, then, that players latch onto any potential clue. For instance, some fans took the numbers 20 and 27 from the Skyrim Switch 2 trailer as a hint that The Elder Scrolls 6 might drop in 2027. These numbers appear after a statement from one of Santa's helpers in Bethesda's new material.
Truth be told, it's quite a reasonable theory. At least compared to what Grand Theft Auto fans have "discovered" over the past decade. Nonetheless, let's emphasize that this is just player speculation. We might soon find out whether it's an actual teaser or simply another creation by eager players.
The Game Awards 2025 is just around the corner, and Bethesda may appear at the event, maybe even with the first real trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6. Especially since this isn't the only strange move by Bethesda this month, not to mention this year.
Nevertheless, let's say it once again: these are just speculations, and it's better not to expect too much.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
