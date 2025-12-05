It lasts 21 seconds, and it could totally debunk The Elder Scrolls 6 fan theory. Bethesda knows how to warm up the community

Mysterious footage released by Bethesda has sparked discussion among fans about where The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set.
Although The Elder Scrolls VI was announced over 7 years ago, we still know practically nothing specific about the game. Fans eagerly waiting for the sixth installment might be getting a bit antsy with Bethesda's silence. Since they released Skyrim back in 2011, all we've gotten is a short teaser for the next installment of the iconic RPG series. There are still many people who hope for an imminent presentation of The Elder Scrolls VI, and the company under Todd Howard's leadership seems to be further fueling the players' excitement.
On Bethesda's Italian profile on X, a 21-second enigmatic video was shared, which most likely shows footage from the "sixth" installment. We know that large playtests for TES 6 were recently conducted, so it's possible the developers wanted to give fans a sneak peek of the game.
Players started wondering about the answer to the question Bethesda asked when they released the video – basically, what's going on in it. The clip shows a large open space with trees and the ruins of a town (possibly still functioning in some way). A lot of people figured it's the city of Kvatch, viewed from the direction of the Hammerfell region. The homeland of the Redguards has long been considered a potential setting for The Elder Scrolls VI, but after a thorough analysis of the new material, fans have started to strongly question this theory.
One of the Reddit users pointed out that in the video published by Bethesda, we are looking at the ruins of Fort Linchal from Oblivion, as well as the mountains separating the region from Valenwood. This may suggest that the next game in the series will take us to a jungle inhabited by forest elves, rather than the human-dominated Hammerfell.
A lot of players are excited about the idea of seeing Valenwood in the next game. It's mainly because this place is home to fantasy races, and its unique landscape with cities made of moving trees would really spice up the gameplay. A lot of players are kind of tired of the more "human" regions (like Hammerfell). Nevertheless, until we receive official information from the creators, everything remains merely speculation.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
