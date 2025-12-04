After 13 years, it's finally here. Launch of the highly anticipated sci-fi horror game, now also available on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get another launch title today. We're talking about the highly anticipated sci-fi survival horror game that managed to get out of development hell.
According to the schedule published on December 2, Microsoft has prepared three games for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers today. Leading the pack is the sci-fi survival horror game called Routine, which is launching on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Routine has come a long way, having been announced back in 2012. In the end, Lunar Software managed to wrap up the project. The game, which is launching on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, takes us to a moon research station with an '80s retro-futuristic vibe, where the main threat is a bunch of aggressive robots.
The title has been warmly received by reviewers, with an average score on Metacritic ranging from 77 to 79 out of 100, depending on the platform. Before I present the minimum system requirements for Routine, I will mention the other two games prepared today by the Redmond giant. These are 33 Immortals and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers can now try; previously, they were only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
Impact Core is the biggest mystery of Destiny 2 right now, as players can’t upgrade their Praxic Blades
„Please, Todd. Don't let me lose hope.” The Elder Scrolls 6 fans are slowly losing their minds and begging Bethesda for anything to calm them down
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily