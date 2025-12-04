After 13 years, it's finally here. Launch of the highly anticipated sci-fi horror game, now also available on Xbox Game Pass

According to the schedule published on December 2, Microsoft has prepared three games for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers today. Leading the pack is the sci-fi survival horror game called Routine, which is launching on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Related:After 13 years in development, it finally has a release date. Atmospheric survival horror game Routine will soon be available on Game Pass

Routine has come a long way, having been announced back in 2012. In the end, Lunar Software managed to wrap up the project. The game, which is launching on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, takes us to a moon research station with an '80s retro-futuristic vibe, where the main threat is a bunch of aggressive robots.

The title has been warmly received by reviewers, with an average score on Metacritic ranging from 77 to 79 out of 100, depending on the platform. Before I present the minimum system requirements for Routine, I will mention the other two games prepared today by the Redmond giant. These are 33 Immortals and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers can now try; previously, they were only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Routine – minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 / Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 6 GB Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 570 Storage: 10 GB HDD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!