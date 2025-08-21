„An absolute delight” LEGO Voyagers is being compared to Split Fiction and It Takes Two in new previews

Today, previews are out for the upcoming LEGO Voyagers, a co-op puzzle platforming adventure game starring two tiny LEGO bricks. Other content creators have drawn comparisons to other hit co-op games like It Takes Two and Split Fiction by creatively titling their previews “Brick Takes Two” and “Brick Fiction.” Of course, this does make you wonder if comparing this LEGO game to a Game of the Year winner is an apt comparison, but having played the game myself, I could not agree more.

LEGO Voyagers is an absolute delight. The Hazelight comparisons are warranted

This new upcoming title is being developed by Light Brick Studio, who previously worked on LEGO Builder’s Journey, and published by Annapurna Interactive, who is known for publishing some of the best indie games. The initial announcement trailer for LEGO Voyagers was revealed at Summer Game Fest earlier this year and is set for release on September 15th, 2025. LEGO Voyagers also takes a page out of Hazelight’s book and will be offering players a Friend’s Pass, meaning two players can play online even if only one of them owns the game.

There is no dialogue to convey emotions in LEGO Voyagers. Instead, the tiny red and blue bricks can sing to each other as a form of communication. It’s mostly used as a “hey, over here!” along with frantic jumping. But it also adds to the game’s already overwhelming adorableness. The story begins with a distant rocket launch, which crashes nearby. The two protagonists decide to leave home and explore, kicking off a series of platforming puzzles and adventures.

Brick sweet brick.LEGO Voyagers, Developer: Light Brick Studio

While similar in terms of the required two-player co-op, LEGO Voyagers tends towards a much simpler experience than games like Split Fiction. There are no setbacks if you fall in the water; instead, you harmlessly respawn nearby. Solving puzzles mostly involves attaching yourself to various LEGO bricks to build a tower or cross a gap. There are only four main actions: tumbling, attaching, building, and singing. It’s a perfectly approachable co-op adventure for anyone, no matter their skill with games.

A LEGO landscape.LEGO Voyagers, Developer: Light Brick Studio

The environments are made entirely of LEGO and are full of whimsical details to interact with. Plants will fire a seed into the air if you get close, and some flowers will suddenly close, giving the whole experience a semblance of that tactile feeling you can get from playing with actual LEGOs. The movement, which is mostly just tumbling around since you are a rectangular being, also feels great. You never move quite in a straight line, but that’s exactly how it should be. It adds just a little randomness and unexpectedness to each movement.

Building bridges.LEGO Voyagers, Developer: Light Brick Studio

Of course, I do want to keep in mind that the demo I had the chance to play only lasted about twenty or thirty minutes, but I did not want it to end. I don’t know exactly how long the full game will be, but it feels like something that will be on the shorter side. Once LEGO Voyagers is released in just three weeks, I’ll be curious to see if it can keep up the charm that I experienced throughout the whole game. But I have faith. The developers built something special with this one.