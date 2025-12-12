New survival game in the Forest series will take us to a sci-fi setting. The first trailer promises a great challenge

The Forest 3 trailer turned out to be quite a surprise at The Game Awards 2025, not just for fans of the survival series.

When Geoff Keighley announced that he would present something completely unexpected, it quickly became clear that he wasn't exaggerating. After the cosmic beginning and the fight with the use of futuristic weapons, it turned out that the new trailer announced Forest 3.

You can watch the footage straight from The Game Awards 2025 below.

It's fair to say that few would have expected the The Forest series to venture into science fiction themes. Right now, we have no clue if that's the only surprise Endnight Games has for us, since we don't even have a release date, official website, or a Steam page yet. In fact, the trailer still hasn't been published by the developer itself.