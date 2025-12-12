New survival game in the Forest series will take us to a sci-fi setting. The first trailer promises a great challenge

The Forest 3 gameplay trailer somewhat surprised players and veterans of the survival series at The Game Awards 2025.
The Forest 3 trailer turned out to be quite a surprise at The Game Awards 2025, not just for fans of the survival series.
When Geoff Keighley announced that he would present something completely unexpected, it quickly became clear that he wasn't exaggerating. After the cosmic beginning and the fight with the use of futuristic weapons, it turned out that the new trailer announced Forest 3.
You can watch the footage straight from The Game Awards 2025 below.
It's fair to say that few would have expected the The Forest series to venture into science fiction themes. Right now, we have no clue if that's the only surprise Endnight Games has for us, since we don't even have a release date, official website, or a Steam page yet. In fact, the trailer still hasn't been published by the developer itself.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
