Tomb Raider Catalyst is the new, biggest-ever Lara Croft adventure. Its release will be preceded by a remake of the cult classic

The Game Awards 2025 set the stage for the reveal of two new games in the Tomb Raider series.

Adrian Werner

As announced a few days ago, The Game Awards 2025 revealed the future of the Tomb Raider series. Instead of one game, two were announced.

  1. Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis will retell the story from the first installment. The game will launch next year. It is being jointly developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog.
  2. On the other hand, Tomb Raider Catalyst is a completely new game in the series, which we will have to wait for until 2027.
  3. Both games are being developed with PCs and consoles in mind, including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

