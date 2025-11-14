Popular insider explains new Far Cry 7 leak. There's supposed to be some truth to it

Even though there are tons of unofficial rumors online about Far Cry 7, Ubisoft still hasn't made any official announcements. Fans and industry media still have to rely on leaks and their own investigations. A new lead popped up thanks to a dataminer digging through XDefiant files, who stumbled upon some data that supposedly hints at the next Far Cry game.

Rogue, a well-known and reliable source connected to Ubisoft, found this data. He found out that some data from XDefiant is related to an extraction mode being developed for the next Far Cry installment. Furthermore, some supposed screenshots have popped up online, although their origin has caused quite a stir.

What did the dataminer find?

According to Rogue:

the published images are from the extraction mode, not the Far Cry 7 campaign; the action of this module is set to take place on the Paradise Park map located in Alaska; during gameplay, players will encounter aggressive wild animals; the story campaign will most likely use a different map; one of the playable characters appears to be a white man with a beard, around thirty years old; the game is expected to be released within the next two years; the entire project is being developed on the Snowdrop engine.

A big commotion

Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming points out that the latest leaks are a bit of a mixed bag. It's not hard to make a mistake, as it is widely known that the original Far Cry project, codenamed Talisker, was canceled and then split into two separate projects:

Project Blackbird – the main Far Cry 7, Project Maverick – a separate extraction shooter.

This is important because some screenshots floating around online were thought to be from a game set in Alaska. But Insider Gaming points out that some of them are actually from the canceled multiplayer game Talisker. This is evidenced by jungle settings, the presence of Mayan pyramids, and huge billboards scattered across the map.

In one of the images, there's a mutated rat dragging a player's corpse – apparently, this was part of the storyline in Talisker, where animals were experimented on. According to Insider Gaming, the echo of this concept is also expected to be present in Far Cry 7. As for Maverick, if it even gets made (apparently, the devs are struggling to create engaging gameplay), it will likely focus more on realistic wildlife like wolves and bears.

What's interesting is that Henderson admitted he already had some concept art and early production materials, but they were given to him on the condition that he wouldn't publish them. He says they match the screens that just leaked, which confirms they're legit – even though they're from a really old internal build.

Project Blackbird – what is that?

Project Blackbird, according to earlier reports, involves players assuming the role of a protagonist whose family has been abducted by a cult with an obsessive belief in conspiracy theories. This sect is reportedly doing experiments with hallucinogenic substances.

The rescue mission is said to be time-limited—the protagonist allegedly has 24 hours in the game world to save their family. However, this time is designed to pass more slowly in reality, giving the player approximately 72 hours of real-time.

A while back, there were rumors that Cillian Murphy was going to play the main antagonist, but those were quickly shot down.