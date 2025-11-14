Red Dead Redemption is officially coming to new platforms. Rockstar confirms and promises free upgrade

The rumors turned out to be true – Rockstar Games has officially announced that Red Dead Redemption and the Undead Nightmare expansion will get native versions for current-generation consoles and mobile devices. The games are dropping on December 2nd, bringing a bunch of upgrades and free updates for current owners.

But that's not all—the new editions will include the complete single-player content and additional materials from the Game of the Year Edition.

The series is hitting iOS and Android for the first time, with touch controls tailored just for it. Netflix subscribers will also be able to play both titles without additional charges.

Rockstar Games mentioned that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will run at 60 frames per second, with better graphics, HDR, and up to 4K resolution. Meanwhile, the release for Nintendo Switch 2 will take advantage of the new hardware's capabilities, providing support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and smooth high-resolution animations.

If you've got the game on PS4, Nintendo Switch, or the digital version on Xbox 360, you can upgrade to the latest generation version for free. They will also preserve access to their saves.

The new releases were developed in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games, and both titles will be available on GTA+ and PlayStation Plus on launch day.