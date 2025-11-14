Red Dead Redemption is officially coming to new platforms. Rockstar confirms and promises free upgrade

Rockstar Games confirmed that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will receive native versions for current-generation consoles and mobile devices.
The rumors turned out to be true – Rockstar Games has officially announced that Red Dead Redemption and the Undead Nightmare expansion will get native versions for current-generation consoles and mobile devices. The games are dropping on December 2nd, bringing a bunch of upgrades and free updates for current owners.
But that's not all—the new editions will include the complete single-player content and additional materials from the Game of the Year Edition.
The series is hitting iOS and Android for the first time, with touch controls tailored just for it. Netflix subscribers will also be able to play both titles without additional charges.
Rockstar Games mentioned that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will run at 60 frames per second, with better graphics, HDR, and up to 4K resolution. Meanwhile, the release for Nintendo Switch 2 will take advantage of the new hardware's capabilities, providing support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and smooth high-resolution animations.
If you've got the game on PS4, Nintendo Switch, or the digital version on Xbox 360, you can upgrade to the latest generation version for free. They will also preserve access to their saves.
The new releases were developed in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games, and both titles will be available on GTA+ and PlayStation Plus on launch day.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
