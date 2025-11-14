How to progress BO7 Zombies easter egg

For some time already, despite new parts of Call of Duty coming out yearly, the series has become one, big platform for the different spins of this military shooter. Each of the new instalments have their own flavor as they are prepared by different studios, and so Black Ops sub-series is known for its Zombie mode. The most recent entry, Black Ops 7, also puts a lot of focus on this popular and liked form of gameplay. It has evolved a lot in the past years and offers more depth than it used to. Let’s see what’s the main quest easter egg and how to progress with it.

How to progress with the main quest easter egg in BO7

What started as an endless horde game mode in Call of Duty World at War, quickly evolved into its own, quite coherent, story in the subsequent releases. Initially, it was only an easter egg, yet it gained such a popularity that it transformed into the main quest that the Zombies in CoD are centered around. It’s no different in BO7, which continues this tradition. How to get started?

Ashes of the Damned is the name of the map in Black Ops 7 Zombie mode. While some people had already put their hands on it, the Main Easter Egg is not available just yet. It’s first part will go online at 10:00 AM PT (06:00PM UTC) on 14-Nov-2025. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t start preparing for it already, as there are things to be done.

To start off, you will need to repair a truck named Ol’ Tessie that’s left broken near the initial spawn point in Janus Towers Plaza. To get it working, you’ll need to farm Essence that will let you unlock Security Room holding T.E.D.D’s head. Getting it to the car will upgrade it and allow you to take it for a spin. With the vehicle back on running, you can travel to Blackwater Lake and Vandorn Farm to clear generators from reddish growth and restore power in those areas. Finally, you can repeat that process in Ashwood, the area in the center of the map, that will let you put Pack-a-Punch upgrade to the trusty truck.

That’s currently about it, when it comes to sort of main objectives in BO7 zombies. For more content and an actual goal, you will have to wait for the update that will come live later in the day. Without a doubt we are up for an interesting story that will put us through crazy machinery in a retro-futuristic lands swarmed with undead. Have fun!