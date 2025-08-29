Can’t leave Clearfell or get disconnected after PoE2 Third Edict update? We know the answer

It seems that many people can’t leave Clearfell encampment in PoE 2. You are not alone.

Can’t leave Clearfell or get disconnected after PoE2 Third Edict update? We know the answer, image source: Path of Exile 2, developer: Grinding Gear Games.
The free weekend. It has a nice sound to it, right? However, if we add to that the new update in a popular game such as Path of Exile 2, we can encounter quite a lot of problems. We have already written about downloading issues and how to fix them. Unfortunately, it seems that even if you manage to properly install everything, you can’t be sure that you will be able to play. Many people can’t leave Clearfell or the game simply disconnects. There is an easy answer to all those problems.

Issues with leaving Crearfell in PoE2

Many things can go wrong when we install such a big update as Third Edict. Especially that it promises some great novelties, including awaited by many feature. However, it also means that there will be more people to share server with, and it seems that there are some problems with it.

It looks like we encounter some connection issues due to high number of players. If Path of Exile 2 does not allow you to leave Clearfell, the only thing you can do is to try and try again until you manage to leave. There is a chance that after creating a new instance, the game will let you play, but it is not guaranteed. A lot depends on your luck.

Keep in mind that you will have to endure some server issues for some time. The game is full of people right now, and it seems that servers are doing what they can, but it is clearly not enough for smooth play. Hopefully, the problems will end soon and we will be able to enjoy PoE2 in peace. Good luck.

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

