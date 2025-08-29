Can’t leave Clearfell or get disconnected after PoE2 Third Edict update? We know the answer

The free weekend. It has a nice sound to it, right? However, if we add to that the new update in a popular game such as Path of Exile 2, we can encounter quite a lot of problems. We have already written about downloading issues and how to fix them. Unfortunately, it seems that even if you manage to properly install everything, you can’t be sure that you will be able to play. Many people can’t leave Clearfell or the game simply disconnects. There is an easy answer to all those problems.

Issues with leaving Crearfell in PoE2

Many things can go wrong when we install such a big update as Third Edict. Especially that it promises some great novelties, including awaited by many feature. However, it also means that there will be more people to share server with, and it seems that there are some problems with it.

It looks like we encounter some connection issues due to high number of players. If Path of Exile 2 does not allow you to leave Clearfell, the only thing you can do is to try and try again until you manage to leave. There is a chance that after creating a new instance, the game will let you play, but it is not guaranteed. A lot depends on your luck.

Keep in mind that you will have to endure some server issues for some time. The game is full of people right now, and it seems that servers are doing what they can, but it is clearly not enough for smooth play. Hopefully, the problems will end soon and we will be able to enjoy PoE2 in peace. Good luck.