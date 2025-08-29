You have 5 days to try Star Citizen for free

Cloud Imperium studio has organized another free week with Star Citizen.

The free trial started 2 days ago - you can check out the game for free until September 2nd. If you want to play the game for free during this time, you need to go to the official game website, register an account (if you haven't done so before) and download the Star Citizen client. Free players can test eight spacecraft.

Star Citizen is currently in early access and it is still unknown exactly when this space simulator will be available in version 1.0. The developers predict that this will happen in 2027 or 2028.

Next year, we are supposed to get the highly anticipated Squadron 42 campaign. The project manager, Chris Roberts, has high hopes for it. In a recent interview, he stated that he wants its debut to be an event on par with the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

At first glance, comparing yourself to GTA 6 may seem like pure madness, but it makes sense when you consider that only the upcoming Rockstar game has a bigger budget than Star Citizen. For the past few years, players have supported Chris Roberts' project with an amount exceeding 859 million dollars. Fans are complaining about the prolonged production cycle, but despite this, they are still spending big money on the game - this year will most likely set a new record in this respect. If current trends continue, the total revenue of Star Citizen in 2025 will be about 130-150 million dollars.