Ghost of Yotei with new gameplay showing off weapons that weren't available in Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch announced that Ghost of Yotei has gone gold. This means that it is ready to be put on physical discs, and its release date, October 2, 2025, should not change.

Sony, tpublisher of Ghost of Yotei, has today released a new gameplay trailer for the game. This is another part from the series showcasing different types of weapons available to Atsu. This time, we saw how the protagonist uses more than one weapon, namely a firearm - a novelty in the series - and two blades. An additional perk is the ability to throw a katana at opponents.

As mentioned above, the premiere of Ghost of Yotei is scheduled for October 2, 2025. The game will initially be released exclusively on PlayStation 5, but it is possible that, like the first game, it will also be available on PC at a later date.