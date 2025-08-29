How to get Corvette parts in No Man's Sky (NMS). Where you can find them

Being one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of gaming, No Man’s Sky keeps expanding, just like cosmic space it’s set in. Voyagers, the most recent update that is entitled exactly like the expedition from the past, introduces new means to explore vastness of cosmos. Corvettes, DIY spaceships, make an entrance and allow to travel through space with (your own) style. They can be especially useful when setting out on Expedition 19 that is yet to come, though already teases us with exquisite rewards. However, before building a vessel, parts are needed. And while some of them can be easy to come by, others might be a lot more challenging to acquire. Here you will learn how to get more components to beautify your Corvette but also make it more useful.

The ways to obtain Corvette parts in NMS

There is something magical about building up your own ship. Without a doubt, this is a part of Starfield that was appreciated the most by many, and a clear inspiration for NMS creators. Hence the addition of Corvettes in another expansion. Those fully customizable spacecrafts give you full control over not only their exterior, but also walkable interior, as well. If you are already fantasizing about how you will put together your own Millenium Falcon, I have to stop you right here, as first you will need parts.

Of course, at the very beginning of your journey, you will not have access to all parts available in the game, though some are accessible from the get-go to buy. However, their price can be through the roof for some of the more honest space explorers. Fortunately, purchasing is only one way of getting your hands on new, shiny modules. More can be found by:

Unearthing them from buried containers that are scattered around different planets and celestial bodies. Combing through Derelict Freighters. While salvaging those large ships, you can stumble upon some of the Corvette Modules. Defeating pirates. It always feels good to enforce some law and justice. Scouring through freighter cargo pods and crashed freighter crates. Reuse and recycle. Sending a Frigate Expedition. Why doing all the dirty work yourself, when you can get some help? Completing missions. A welcome reward for all the efforts.

That’s quite a few methods of obtaining the parts to make the Corvette truly your own. Remember that some parts of the vessel are mandatory to install and cannot be skipped. Building a spacecraft can definitely be called a “rocket science”, so make sure that you have the proper knowledge that will allow you to create an effective construction. The most important part (pun intended) is to… have fun!