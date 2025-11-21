Puzzled by “Table decoration that you can light up” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this puzzle together

“Table decoration that you can light up” is the third Buzzword in this week’s series of Cookie Jam questions. Let’s solve this riddle.
Cookie Jam is back with Buzzwords. Of course, we continue the Thanksgiving theme this week. The challenge started with “A versatile ingredient used in bread, salads and soups” and “Sit down here when you are ready to eat.” We are far from the end, though. Let’s answer the next question - “Table decoration that you can light up.” We will help you, if you are puzzled by it.
We tend to decorate our tables during big festivities – nice tablecloth, decorative vase, and so on. We all like to sit around nice-looking tables and eat something delicious. Some ornaments can be even lit up…
Follow us on Google News to get news about games, movies and technology. We also have numerous guides that will help you if you get stuck.
Of course, candles can be lit up. They have many purposes, some are religious symbols, others smell nice and some just look good and make a great, romantic atmosphere. Nowadays many people associate candles with something “extraordinary,” light up only in some special occasions. However, while we can’t be sure when candles were invented, it is sure that they have been with us for thousands of years. They are important part of our history and they are, more than likely, silent heroes of many important discoveries. After all, we mastered electricity quite recently (in terms of humankind).
With this question answered, it is time to solve the next puzzle – “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce.” Good luck and see you soon.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Looking for “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce” in Cookie Jam? We know the answer
Can’t crack “Sit down here when you are ready to eat” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide