Puzzled by “Table decoration that you can light up” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this puzzle together

Cookie Jam is back with Buzzwords. Of course, we continue the Thanksgiving theme this week. The challenge started with “A versatile ingredient used in bread, salads and soups” and “Sit down here when you are ready to eat.” We are far from the end, though. Let’s answer the next question - “Table decoration that you can light up.” We will help you, if you are puzzled by it.

Answer to “Table decoration that you can light up” in Cookie Jam

We tend to decorate our tables during big festivities – nice tablecloth, decorative vase, and so on. We all like to sit around nice-looking tables and eat something delicious. Some ornaments can be even lit up…

Table decoration that you can light up – candle.

Of course, candles can be lit up. They have many purposes, some are religious symbols, others smell nice and some just look good and make a great, romantic atmosphere. Nowadays many people associate candles with something “extraordinary,” light up only in some special occasions. However, while we can’t be sure when candles were invented, it is sure that they have been with us for thousands of years. They are important part of our history and they are, more than likely, silent heroes of many important discoveries. After all, we mastered electricity quite recently (in terms of humankind).

With this question answered, it is time to solve the next puzzle – “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce.” Good luck and see you soon.