Looking for “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce” in Cookie Jam? We know the answer

Ready for the next challenge in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce.”.
Second week in a row, Cookie Jam is in a Thanksgiving mode. We get various thematical questions like “A versatile ingredient used in bread, salads and soups,” “Sit down here when you are ready to eat” and “Table decoration that you can light up.” Now, let’s talk about a berry, more precisely “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce.”
Food is not only necessary for us to survive, but we also tend to enjoy it, at least if it is good. During various holidays, we prepare special dishes that are unique and taste better (probably due to their “exclusivity”). It is no different when it comes to Christmas or Thanksgiving. We tend to eat berries during these periods, more precisely a special sauce.
Cranberry sauce is a traditional addition to turkey in the United States and Canada during Thanksgiving. Moreover, it is also eaten in the United Kingdom during Christmas (also with turkey). Of course, some people like it, others not, but it is here with us to stay.
So, with cranberry guessed, you probably would like to learn about the next question, right? Be prepared to answer “Pull this apart and make a wish!” Good luck and see you soon.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
