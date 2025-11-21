It’s time for another Buzzword Challenge in Cookie Jam. Looks like we’re sticking with the Thanksgiving theme from last week and diving into even more tasty Turkey Day puzzles. If you’re not sure how to answer “A versatile ingredient used in bread, salads & soups,” scroll down to find out.

Answer to “A versatile ingredient used in bread, salads and soups” in Cookie Jam

This is another puzzle that could have multiple answers, since plenty of ingredients could technically fit. But there’s only one correct solution:

A versatile ingredient used in bread, salads & soups – Corn

Corn is a genuinely versatile ingredient that turns up in breads (cornbread, cornmeal muffins, or tortillas made from masa), salads (fresh or roasted kernels add sweetness and crunch to mixed greens, bean salads, or Mexican-style elotes salads), and soups (classic corn chowder, sweet corn soup, or added to vegetable stews and chowders).

Beyond those examples, corn appears in many forms – fresh, canned, frozen, as whole kernels, cornmeal, or masa – which makes it useful for texture, flavor, thickening, or as a gluten-free binder. Its mild sweetness and starchy body let it play both background and starring roles across cuisines, from North American comfort food to Latin American and Asian dishes, so it’s easy to imagine corn fitting the puzzle’s broad description.

