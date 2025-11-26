Realistic shooter has become even more realistic. Major update adds the largest map ever to Bodycam

Bodycam received a massive update, making the game even more realistic. But that's not the final word from Reissad Studio – their team of over 100 people is hard at work on more updates.

Let's get back to the newly released Zombie & Polish, which is what the creators have named this big patch. It focuses on performance, stability, bug fixes, texture improvements, and providing new content, some of which you can see in the trailer below.

Bodycam – Details of the first major update

The big win for the studio is moving the game to Unreal Engine 5.5 (it was on 5.2 before) and getting it to work with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps. This has improved the visual quality of individual levels. Below are the most important new features mentioned in the developer's message.

Optimized GPU and CPU usage on all major maps. Implemented key fixes requested by players and testers. Released the largest map – Village – in Zombie mode. Added a crossbow in the same gameplay variant. In Zombie mode, improvements were made to sound, frame rate drops were fixed, and existing errors were addressed. A new map has appeared in the multiplayer (one of the largest in the game) called CQB Powergun. It's based on a real airsoft playground located in France. A map voting system has been introduced at the end of rounds. Loading times have been shortened.

It's also worth noting a few words from Reissad Studio. The developer explicitly stated that the Zombie mode will always remain a secondary option for fun in the game. It will be used to test ideas for later use in the prioritized standard multiplayer mode. The Zombie mode will continue to be developed, but with an emphasis on "ultra-realism," not fantasy.

Right now, the team is working on resolving server issues, anti-cheat, and a comprehensive redesign of the interface. Some of these problems may disappear with the release of the next major update. More details about it will be revealed by the developer in the second episode of the "Devlog," which is set to be released "soon."

If you want to check out this title, you can purchase it on Steam at a discounted price until December 2, 2025. The game is now available for $26.65 (the standard price is $33.32).

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!