Realistic shooter has become even more realistic. Major update adds the largest map ever to Bodycam

Bodycam feels even more realistic now. Reissad studio released the first huge update to the game.
Bodycam received a massive update, making the game even more realistic. But that's not the final word from Reissad Studio – their team of over 100 people is hard at work on more updates.
Let's get back to the newly released Zombie & Polish, which is what the creators have named this big patch. It focuses on performance, stability, bug fixes, texture improvements, and providing new content, some of which you can see in the trailer below.
The big win for the studio is moving the game to Unreal Engine 5.5 (it was on 5.2 before) and getting it to work with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps. This has improved the visual quality of individual levels. Below are the most important new features mentioned in the developer's message.
It's also worth noting a few words from Reissad Studio. The developer explicitly stated that the Zombie mode will always remain a secondary option for fun in the game. It will be used to test ideas for later use in the prioritized standard multiplayer mode. The Zombie mode will continue to be developed, but with an emphasis on "ultra-realism," not fantasy.
Right now, the team is working on resolving server issues, anti-cheat, and a comprehensive redesign of the interface. Some of these problems may disappear with the release of the next major update. More details about it will be revealed by the developer in the second episode of the "Devlog," which is set to be released "soon."
If you want to check out this title, you can purchase it on Steam at a discounted price until December 2, 2025. The game is now available for $26.65 (the standard price is $33.32).
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
She annoyed players for 22 years, but that's finally going to be a thing of the past. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time fans can breathe a sigh of relief
Rockstar Games legend has no doubt. GTA's success is thanks to three things smashed together
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick