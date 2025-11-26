Rockstar Games legend has no doubt. GTA's success is thanks to three things smashed together

Why has the Grand Theft Auto series been so successful? Dan Houser had to answer such a question on British television. The co-founder of Rockstar Games admitted that part of the appeal is that the game offers an alternative reality in "an exaggerated, cinematic world." Moreover, players get to be a version of themselves in GTA that they can't really relate to in real life. But really, it was more about a mix of a few other things coming together.

As Houser said, the series provided a kind of "sense of freedom." This freedom was achieved by combining a shooter, a racing game, and a simulator.

Before that, [GTA] games were either a shooting game, or a driving game, or a simulation game, and it was all three smashed together in a way that felt very free – admitted Houser.

The dev also mentioned that the GTA series was the first to introduce the idea of living in a fictional world. Right now, there are tons of games out there with open worlds packed with stuff to do—maybe even too many. When GTA was taking its first steps, it was still a fresh concept.

