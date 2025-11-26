She annoyed players for 22 years, but that's finally going to be a thing of the past. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time fans can breathe a sigh of relief

Anyone who's excited about the revamped version of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time probably knows that the remake is set to drop next year. Moreover, we will probably learn the exact release date during The Game Awards 2025. However, this event will not take place until December 11, and in the meantime, a video from an internal presentation of the old-new Prince of Persia from 2024 has leaked today. Thanks to it, we know that the title is in for a major overhaul, and there are big changes coming for the main character's companion, Princess Farah.

The video was shared on YouTube and gave a sneak peek at a motion capture session, some alpha gameplay clips, and concept art. Even though Ubisoft has been working hard to take down different versions of the recording, you can still find them online. Be prepared, however, for a 10-minute video of bad quality. According to the showcased footage, we can expect the return of classic moves from the original, like rewinding time, wall-running, and swinging on bars, plus some new movement, enemies, and locations. Those who remember the classic Sands of Time know that we often had to worry not about the protagonist's fate but his companion's. The remake aims to present Farah as a competent warrior who can handle threats on her own. This is important because some parts where you had to defend her were so frustrating that players found them really challenging and had to get creative to get through. Moreover, we'll team up with Farah to pull off special attacks and solve puzzles together. I would venture to say that Ubisoft Montreal might follow in the footsteps of Sony's bestsellers, such as The Last of Us: Part II and God of War: Ragnarok. I wouldn't be surprised if opponents were unable to knock down Farah at all, and we could give her simple commands. However, the devs didn't foresee the possibility of playing as the princess. The showcase is from early 2024, so it's worth keeping in mind that the presentation may differ from the final version. A lot could have changed in nearly two years.

The original game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was released in 2003. The title launched on PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, and Game Boy Advance.