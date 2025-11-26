She annoyed players for 22 years, but that's finally going to be a thing of the past. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time fans can breathe a sigh of relief

Footage from the internal presentation of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake has leaked. The recording from 2024 shows that Farah will be a much stronger character than in the original.
Anyone who's excited about the revamped version of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time probably knows that the remake is set to drop next year. Moreover, we will probably learn the exact release date during The Game Awards 2025. However, this event will not take place until December 11, and in the meantime, a video from an internal presentation of the old-new Prince of Persia from 2024 has leaked today. Thanks to it, we know that the title is in for a major overhaul, and there are big changes coming for the main character's companion, Princess Farah.
The original game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was released in 2003. The title launched on PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, and Game Boy Advance.
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
