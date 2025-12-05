Assassin's Creed meets Avatar: The Last Airbender: The God Slayer looks like an incredible open-world action adventure RPG

Today, a trailer for The God Slayer was featured on PlayStation’s YouTube channel. This action-adventure looks like a combination of Assassin's Creed and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The God Slayer appears to be set in a steampunk-inspired fantasy world where the protagonist can manipulate elements and other objects at will using only hand movements and gestures. The trailer shows the protagonist darting through the city, often on the rooftops, and engaging in combat with various enemies. What was surprising was the variety of actions the player can take in combat.

The God Slayer is a perfect combination of Avatar and Assassin’s Creed

The God Slayer is part of PlayStation’s China Hero Project, which, via their website, is a “mentoring program and support initiative for China-based developers, helping them create incredible games that reach a global audience.” This is the same project that the recently released Lost Soul Aside was featured in. While this is the first trailer for The God Slayer, it features seven and a half minutes of unedited gameplay, which is rare for a game’s initial announcement. While the disclaimer at the beginning warns that the game is still in development and that this footage “does not represent the final quality,” it still looks incredible.

The studio behind The God Slayer may surprise you. Pathea Games is perhaps best known for its work on the farming sim My Time at Sandrock, released in 2023, which makes this action-adventure RPG set in a fantasy world a considerable jump in scale and the first attempt at an entirely new genre.

The God Slayer looks like an ambitious title, and while the gameplay trailer doesn’t dive into the details of the world and how the elements work, the Steam page thankfully does. In this world, you play as Cheng, an Elemancer who can manipulate water, fire, earth, metal, and wood. This practice is hated by god-like beings called Celestials because it uses qi, a form of energy meant to empower them, not humans. According to the game’s Steam page, “elemental powers interact dynamically: fire consumes wood, water extinguishes fire, steam rises from boiling water, and earth can obstruct.” This seems to give the player a massive amount of creativity in how to tackle enemies. Still, it is also an ambitious programming challenge, especially since it is planned to be an open-world game. It will be interesting to see how this game works when it eventually releases.

Currently, there is no specific release date for The God Slayer. Since it is an ambitious title and was only just revealed today, it may be a few years before it is publicly released. On the other hand, the seven-minute gameplay presentation looked solid. If that is any indication of the state of development, it could be released sooner than expected.