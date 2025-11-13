Sci-fi thriller, beloved classic and Fallout 76 available on Amazon Prime Gaming

Four games are waiting for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers today. Among them is Fallout 76. However, fans of classics and adventures with hidden objects will also find something for themselves.
According to the schedule posted on November 7th, Amazon Prime Gaming (now Luna Standard) subscribers are getting four more games today. Among them, there is room for both classics and new titles, including one from Poland.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
Today's lineup of games for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers kicks off with Fort Solis (available on GOG). It's a sci-fi thriller action-adventure game featuring star actors Roger Clark and Troy Baker.
Fans of post-apocalyptic settings can check out Fallout 76, available in the Microsoft Store, while lovers of classics should pay attention to Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition, a refreshed version of the adventure action game made by the famous Eric Chahi in 1991.
Wrapping things up, there's a hidden object adventure game called Dark City: Kyiv (Collector’s Edition) available on the Amazon Games app.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
