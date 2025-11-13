Sony announced a new installment in the Horizon series. Original devs don't work on the MMO, and it won't be released on PS5

There have been rumors floating around for a while about an MMORPG game set in the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. Now, we finally have confirmation – Sony, in collaboration with NCSoft, has officially announced Horizon Steel Frontiers. Below, you can watch its trailer.

Horizon Steel Frontiers in a nutshell

The biggest surprise, which should be mentioned right away, is the platforms for which Steel Frontiers is intended. Sony has completely skipped its PlayStation 5 console, and the new game is being developed with mobile devices running iOS and Android in mind. PC owners will also be able to play the game via NCSoft's PURPLE client.

In Horizon Steel Frontiers, players get to become "bargain-hunting" machine hunters who find themselves in a place called Deathlands, which is inspired by Arizona and New Mexico. As is typical for an MMORPG, before starting the adventure, we will create our own character, and the developers assure that the character creation options will be very extensive.

The title will amp up the familiar elements from the series, especially battling machines, and mix them with MMO systems. We will be sharing the game world with thousands of other players. Sometimes we will team up to take down tough enemies, and other times we will compete, like when we are trying to grab resources.

The core concept of Horizon Steel Frontiers can be summed up in one phrase: the thrill of taking down colossal machines. Hunting massive machines was one of the greatest appeals of the original Horizon series. And now, we're expanding that experience into the world of MMORPGs – executive producer Sung-Gu Lee.

Horizon Steel Frontiers is a full-fledged MMORPG that NCSoft has built specifically for mobile. With Steel Frontiers, you can step into this world anywhere, anytime. Players take on the role of machine hunters, chasing opportunity in a region called the Deathlands. This is inspired by Arizona and New Mexico. You're sharing the frontier with thousands of other players, sometimes working together to take down machines and other times competing with rival tribes or fighting over resources, and that mix of cooperation and competition creates moments that you could never script, Jan-Bart van Beek, studio director at Guerrilla Games.

The creators also announced that the game will feature entirely new mechanics. One of them will be the ability to pick up weapons dropped by machines and carry them on a mount to use in later battles.

Unfortunately, Sony and NCSoft haven't revealed the release date for Horizon Steel Frontiers. They only stated that they are working to make the game available "as soon as possible."