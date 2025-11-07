Amazon Prime Gaming for November 2025 with 13 games. Borderlands and Follout 76 are among them

We have learned the list of games prepared by Amazon for November. Many interesting titles are waiting to be collected, like Fort Solis, Borderlands, Fallout 76, and more.
Amazon took an unusually long time to publish the list of titles it prepared for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, which was renamed Luna Standard at the beginning of last month. However, we finally have the official lineup, and among the featured titles, Fort Solis, an adventure action game in the science fiction thriller genre, takes the lead. Moreover, noteworthy titles include Fallout 76, New Tales from the Borderlands, and Gas Station Simulator.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
UFL PC Early Access won't be on Steam. You will have to wait longer to play it on Valve's platform
New Dress to Impress (DTI) codes. You have 24 hours to get this Wicked For Good rewards
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily