Amazon Prime Gaming for November 2025 with 13 games. Borderlands and Follout 76 are among them

Amazon took an unusually long time to publish the list of titles it prepared for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, which was renamed Luna Standard at the beginning of last month. However, we finally have the official lineup, and among the featured titles, Fort Solis, an adventure action game in the science fiction thriller genre, takes the lead. Moreover, noteworthy titles include Fallout 76, New Tales from the Borderlands, and Gas Station Simulator.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Amazon Prime Gaming for November 2025

New Tales from the Borderlands – available via Epic Games Store from today; Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series – available via GOG from today; Gas Station Simulator – available via Epic Games Store from today; Lovecraft’s Untold Stories – available via Epic Games Store from today; Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition – available via GOG from November 13; Fallout 76 – available via Microsoft Store from November 13; Fort Solis – available via GOG from November 13; Dark City: Kyiv (Collector’s Edition) – available via Amazon Games app from November 13; PlateUp! – available via Epic Games Store from November 20; Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series – available via GOG from November 20; Dream Tactics – available via GOG from November 20; Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 Collector’s Edition – available via Legacy Games from November 26; Gunslugs – available via GOG from November 26.

