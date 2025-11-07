Amazon Prime Gaming for November 2025 with 13 games. Borderlands and Follout 76 are among them

We have learned the list of games prepared by Amazon for November. Many interesting titles are waiting to be collected, like Fort Solis, Borderlands, Fallout 76, and more.

Christian Pieniazek

Amazon Prime Gaming for November 2025 with 13 games. Borderlands and Follout 76 are among them, image source: Dear Villagers.
Amazon Prime Gaming for November 2025 with 13 games. Borderlands and Follout 76 are among them Source: Dear Villagers.

Amazon took an unusually long time to publish the list of titles it prepared for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, which was renamed Luna Standard at the beginning of last month. However, we finally have the official lineup, and among the featured titles, Fort Solis, an adventure action game in the science fiction thriller genre, takes the lead. Moreover, noteworthy titles include Fallout 76, New Tales from the Borderlands, and Gas Station Simulator.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Amazon Prime Gaming for November 2025

  1. New Tales from the Borderlands – available via Epic Games Store from today;
  2. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series – available via GOG from today;
  3. Gas Station Simulator – available via Epic Games Store from today;
  4. Lovecraft’s Untold Stories – available via Epic Games Store from today;
  5. Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition – available via GOG from November 13;
  6. Fallout 76 – available via Microsoft Store from November 13;
  7. Fort Solis – available via GOG from November 13;
  8. Dark City: Kyiv (Collector’s Edition) – available via Amazon Games app from November 13;
  9. PlateUp! – available via Epic Games Store from November 20;
  10. Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series – available via GOG from November 20;
  11. Dream Tactics – available via GOG from November 20;
  12. Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 Collector’s Edition – available via Legacy Games from November 26;
  13. Gunslugs – available via GOG from November 26.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Fallout 76

November 14, 2018

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

UFL PC Early Access won't be on Steam. You will have to wait longer to play it on Valve's platform

Next
UFL PC Early Access won't be on Steam. You will have to wait longer to play it on Valve's platform

New Dress to Impress (DTI) codes. You have 24 hours to get this Wicked For Good rewards

Previous
New Dress to Impress (DTI) codes. You have 24 hours to get this Wicked For Good rewards

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release

Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release

Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map