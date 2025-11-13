Cult horror game from 22 years ago gets a remake. Title with unusual combat mechanics already has a release date

Update (November 13)

We have learned the release date for Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake. The title will be released on March 17, 2026, for PC, PS5, XSX/S, and Switch 2.

Original news (September 12)

Do you remember the Fatal Frame horror series? If that's the case, you'll definitely be excited to hear that during today's Nintendo Direct, Koei Tecmo announced a remake of Fatal Frame II.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake – as the full title of the upcoming horror game is called – will launch in early 2026 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Below, you can watch the atmospheric trailer of the refreshed horror game.

The original Fatal Frame II was released in 2003 and quickly gained the status of one of the best installments in the series. The game tells the story of twin sisters – Mio and Mayu Amakura. Following a mysterious crimson butterfly, they find themselves in an abandoned village. It quickly becomes clear that this place has some dark secrets, and its undead residents aren't going to let the girls escape without a fight.

The main weapon in the fight against ghosts remains a classic camera. Even though it looks old-fashioned, it can take down enemies if you catch them in the frame and snap the shutter at just the right moment. However, the camera requires films that serve as ammunition, which can be found during exploration. The equipment can also be upgraded by installing stronger lenses and additional filters.