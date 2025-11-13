Cult horror game from 22 years ago gets a remake. Title with unusual combat mechanics already has a release date

Fatal Frame 2 is back. During the Nintendo Direct, Koei Tecmo announced a full-fledged remake of the 2003 cult horror game, and today we learned its release date.
We have learned the release date for Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake. The title will be released on March 17, 2026, for PC, PS5, XSX/S, and Switch 2.
Do you remember the Fatal Frame horror series? If that's the case, you'll definitely be excited to hear that during today's Nintendo Direct, Koei Tecmo announced a remake of Fatal Frame II.
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake – as the full title of the upcoming horror game is called – will launch in early 2026 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Below, you can watch the atmospheric trailer of the refreshed horror game.
The original Fatal Frame II was released in 2003 and quickly gained the status of one of the best installments in the series. The game tells the story of twin sisters – Mio and Mayu Amakura. Following a mysterious crimson butterfly, they find themselves in an abandoned village. It quickly becomes clear that this place has some dark secrets, and its undead residents aren't going to let the girls escape without a fight.
The main weapon in the fight against ghosts remains a classic camera. Even though it looks old-fashioned, it can take down enemies if you catch them in the frame and snap the shutter at just the right moment. However, the camera requires films that serve as ammunition, which can be found during exploration. The equipment can also be upgraded by installing stronger lenses and additional filters.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
