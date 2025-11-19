Sequel to the „very positively” rated action RPG begins its conquest of the market. Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault launches on Xbox Game Pass

Today, the sequel to the highly acclaimed RPG makes its launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Moreover, Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers can check out two games previously available in the more expensive tier of the offer.
According to yesterday's schedule, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can start playing Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault in Early Access today. That's not all, as Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers can check out Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo and Revenge of the Savage Planet, which were previously available exclusively on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
Let's start with the new release, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. Although the work of Digital Sun Games, published by 11 bit Studios, is eventually set to be released on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, it will be available in Early Access only on PC. This is a roguelite action RPG and a sequel to the well-received Moonlighter. The core of the gameplay involves running a shop where you sell items obtained during dangerous dungeon expeditions.
Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo is an adventure game set in a paper world inspired by Latin American culture. As the titular snake, we find ourselves in the afterlife, and our job is to deal with a curse that causes the souls there to experience a kind of "Groundhog Day." The game is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
The third spot on this list goes to Revenge of the Savage Planet (available on PC and Xbox Series X/S). It's a sci-fi action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective and is the sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet. In this game, we take on the role of a space explorer abandoned by their employers, who must find a way to return to their home planet.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
