9 games coming to Game Pass at the turn of November and December, with three day-one launches

Nine games will be added to Xbox and PC Game Pass in the second half of November 2025. Among them will be three new launches.
Microsoft rolled out the lineup for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of November and early December 2025. In the coming weeks, nine games will be added to the catalog, including three launches – Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Early Access), Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road.
Among the standout titles, it's worth highlighting Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and The Crew: Motorfest. On the last day of November, 5 games will leave the subscription, including Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
