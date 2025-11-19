9 games coming to Game Pass at the turn of November and December, with three day-one launches

Nine games will be added to Xbox and PC Game Pass in the second half of November 2025. Among them will be three new launches.

Maciej Gaffke

9 games coming to Game Pass at the turn of November and December, with three day-one launches Source: Ubisoft.

Microsoft rolled out the lineup for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of November and early December 2025. In the coming weeks, nine games will be added to the catalog, including three launchesMoonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Early Access), Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road.

Among the standout titles, it's worth highlighting Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and The Crew: Motorfest. On the last day of November, 5 games will leave the subscription, including Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II.

Xbox and PC Game Pass – list of games for late November and early December 2025

  1. Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (PC) – available from November 19 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch in Game Preview)
  2. Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (cloud, console, PC) – available from November 19 in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
  3. Revenge of the Savage Planet (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from November 19 in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
  4. Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (handheld, PC) – available from November 20 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch)
  5. The Crew Motorfest (cloud, consoles, PC) – available from November 20 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
  6. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from November 25th on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass
  7. Kill It With Fire! 2 (cloud, consoles, PC) – available from November 25 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass
  8. Marvel Cosmic Invasion (handheld, cloud, consoles, PC) – available from December 1 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch)
  9. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from December 2 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on November 30:

  1. Barbie Project Friendship (cloud, consoles, PC);
  2. Lords of the Fallen (cloud, consoles, PC);
  3. Octopath Traveler (cloud, consoles, PC);
  4. Octopath Traveler II (cloud, consoles, PC);
  5. SteamWorld Build (cloud, consoles, PC).

More:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

February 12, 2024

Maciej Gaffke

Author: Maciej Gaffke

At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.

