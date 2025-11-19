Valve apologizes for the failed launch of the game on Steam, gives the developers a second chance, but ruins it for them again

Valve has, for the second time in a row, badly hurt the developers of the independent sandbox Planet Centauri.

Adrian Werner

Permadeath Studio has exceptionally bad luck. Valve has prevented the success of Planet Centauri for the second time.

The game left early access in December of last year. The developers expected a successful launch of version 1.0, as nearly 140,000 Steam users had it on their wishlists.

  1. In reality, however, the sales turned out to be very weak (less than 600 buyers in 5 days). Many months later, people from Valve contacted the developers and explained that Planet Centauri had fallen victim to a very rare bug, which resulted in people who had the game on their wishlists not being notified about the release of the full version.
  2. Valve, as compensation, offered to make Planet Centauri part of the so-called "daily deals". These are featured sales that appear on Steam’s main page. The developers accepted this offer and chose November 12th of this year as the day when their game will be promoted in this way.
  3. That choice turned out to be disastrous because November 12th was the day Valve unveiled its hardware, Steam Frame, the new Steam Machine, and the updated Steam Controller. As a result, the attention of PC gamers was focused on this event, and relatively few of them paid attention to the daily deals.

The game developers do not hold a grudge against Valve, acknowledging that they were simply unlucky. They emphasize that due to how much attention their misfortune received, interest in Planet Centauri has somewhat increased, and overall, as part of the daily deal, they managed to sell 5,000 copies. It may seem like a small number, but Permadeath is a tiny studio, and this result provided them with the necessary resources to survive another year and thus complete the studio's second game.

You can buy Planet Centauri on Steam with a 50% discount until November 26th – for 7,49 USD.

  1. Planet Centauri on Steam

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

