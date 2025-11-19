Shadowheart can literally kill you in Baldur's Gate 3. Watch out if you play Honor Mode

Baldur's Gate 3 can be challenging – especially if you play on higher difficulty levels. You can die around almost any corner, and sometimes circumstances can be funny. The story of one player is a perfect example. His Honor Mode run was ended by… Shadowheart. How did this happen?

You can die in a surprising way in Baldur’s Gate 3

Honor Mode is the hardest challenge in Baldur’s Gate 3. This difficulty level features single-save permadeath. So, if your team is defeated, you will lose your progress. This can be painful – especially at later stages of the game. Of course, there are plenty of chances to die as soon as Act 1. One of the players decided to prepare a chart that features all his deaths.

One death on this list is especially interesting. We all know Shadowheart, she is the first companion that can be recruited to our team. For the first time, we meet her on the Nautiloid. She is in one of the pods. You can save or leave her inside it. If you are playing as Githyanki and choose the latter, you two will have a difficult conversation later on the beach, during which she tells you not to get closer to her. If you do not heed this warning, you can meet your death.

Baldur’s Gate 3, developer: Larian Studios

This is not the only moment when your companion can kill you. If you decide to destroy Emerald Grove, and won’t kill Halsin, he will prepare an ambush for your camp. You will die, if you are not careful.

Of course, these are not the most popular ways to die in Act 1. Players often mention 2 really deadly encounters. The first one is confrontation with Githyanki inquisitor W'wargaz (and his team). It is a tough fight even if you are an experience explorer. Many adventurers also meet their end during Investigate the Beach quest. It is because of harpies that can influence your teammates and you can lose control over them. So, you must be particularly careful during these fights.