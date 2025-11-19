“It’s not made for us Battlefield players.” BF6 fans are frustrated with the new Sabotage mode

Players say Battlefield 6 only felt like the classic Battlefield for about 18 days before it started looking a lot like Call of Duty, and the new Sabotage mode hasn’t helped. With buggy challenges and all the grind, hitting that tier to unlock the new shotgun can be a real headache.

Battlefield 6 fans aren’t loving Sabotage

Sabotage mode in BF6 is an 8v8, close-quarters, infantry-only mode all about taking out or defending objective boxes before time runs out. As an attacker, your job is to destroy as many boxes as you can while fending off the defenders. The boxes come in different sizes with varying hit points, bigger boxes give more points.

In Round 2, you switch sides and become the defender. How well you did as an attacker sets the bar: if your team destroyed 25 boxes, you have to stop the enemy from destroying 26. If you cleared all the boxes in a certain time, you need to make sure they don’t beat your speed.

For some players, this mode just feels boring and unappealing, especially with all the bugs, crashes and connection problems they keep running into since the new update. Besides, when you hear “sabotage,” you expect something a bit more dramatic than just blasting a bunch of boxes.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

That “300 revives or resupplies” challenge feels way too much of a chore for a lot of players, and while you could ignore Sabotage and unlock the DB-12 shotgun just by earning XP, the grind is painfully slow. It ends up feeling like yet another miss for Battlefield 6, which is already the second worst-rated game in the series on Steam, sitting just above Battlefield 2042. As one Reddit user put it, “It’s not made for us Battlefield players. It’s made to retain some CoD players.”