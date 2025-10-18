Looking for “Sweet treats or couples activity” in Cookie Jam? We have the answer

Another weekend has begun, which means it’s time for a new Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. This time, the puzzles are all sorts of themed ones, but we’re zeroing in on the clue: “Sweet treats or couples activity.” If you can’t figure this out on your own, here’s a little help.

Answer to “Sweet treats or couples activity” in Cookie Jam

Just like with the puzzle “Color, wise person, or herb,” we’re looking for a word with multiple meanings. So without further ado, here’s the answer:

Sweet treats or couples activity – Dates

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

On one hand, dates are a naturally sweet fruit that grow on date palm trees, native to warm, arid regions such as the Middle East and North Africa. They have been cultivated for thousands of years and are often referred to as one of the oldest cultivated fruits in the world. Dates are prized for their rich, caramel-like sweetness and chewy texture, and they’re not only delicious but also packed with nutrients – offering fiber, potassium, and natural sugars that make them a popular energy-boosting snack. They can be eaten fresh or dried, and are often used in desserts, energy bars, and even savory dishes for a touch of natural sweetness. In many cultures, especially during Ramadan, dates hold a special place as a symbol of nourishment and hospitality, traditionally eaten to break the daily fast.

On the other hand, the word date also refers to a romantic outing or activity shared by a couple, such as going to dinner or watching a movie together. This clever play on words is exactly what the Buzzwords challenge is all about: finding a single term that connects two seemingly unrelated ideas through its multiple meanings. It’s a satisfying example of how language can be both fun and layered.

Don’t forget to check out our other Cookie Jam guides. We cover the toughest puzzles each week.