Why isn't Henry Cavill the Witcher? The new Geralt in season 4 of the Netflix hit TV series

Season 4 of The Witcher, which will be on Netflix on October 30, will bring a lot of serious changes that fans of the hit TV series need to prepare for. The biggest one will certainly be the change of the actor playing the main character. Henry Cavill will no longer be Geralt, as he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, who is to become “the right” Geralt.

Why is Henry Cavill no longer the Witcher?

Henry Cavill never gave a reason for his departure from The Witcher. In an Instagram post, the actor said goodbye to the role and introduced his successor, but that was all he said about his departure, which has led to speculation. Fans wondered if it was due to creative differences or if the actor preferred to focus on other projects.

The latter option was suggested by The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich during a recent interview with EW. At the time, Cavill was preparing to return to the role of Superman (which ultimately didn’t work out; he only played him in a short scene in Black Adam), to star in the Highlander reboot, and to play a role in the adaptation of Warhammer 40K, which he is also producing.

He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision.

Who will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt?

As already mentioned, Liam Hemsworth will be the new Geralt. His name may sound familiar, and for good reason. He isn’t only the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, but also an actor who starred in the popular Hunger Games franchise, where you may know him as Gale Hawthorne.

Below you can see what Liam Hemsworth looks like as Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher, Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, Netflix, 2019

Liam Hemsworth will appear as Geralt in season 4 of The Witcher, as well as in the final season 5.

How will The Witcher explain the change in the actor playing Geralt?

Apparently, season 4 of The Witcher will feature a scene with Stribog, a wandering storyteller who will tell the story of Geralt. During the scene, the listeners will recount legends they have heard about the Witcher, which Stribog will correct by introducing the story of the “real” Geralt. Stribog will correct certain facts from his past and, above all, explain that he was misrepresented because he didn’t look like Henry Cavill, but like Liam Hemsworth.

More about movies and TV series: