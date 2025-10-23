Every child of the 90s grew up with this movie - but even though there were two sequels, 30 years later, few people remember it

In 1925, events took place that became the basis for an animated film from Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg's production company. The movie appeared on the screens of many kids from the 90s, being one of the must-see titles alongside The Lion King and Home Alone. Kids could watch it almost every day, playing VHS tapes of Balto at home until they were tired of it.

Unfortunately, when the film hit the big screens in 1995, it was a huge flop. It earned only $1.5 million on its opening weekend, and its total domestic gross was $11 million. So how did Balto come to be considered one of the cult animated films today? This happened because the production was much more successful in physical sales, finding its way into homes in the form of VHS tapes. Sales were great, and Balto's story reached many kids in the 1990s, moving them deeply.

In light of the success of the VHS sales, Balto got two sequels, which this time were released direct-to-video. They premiered in 2002 and 2004.

As already mentioned, the adventures of Balto are based on real events that took place in Alaska. A half-dog, half-wolf named Balto was rejected by both humans and animals. He could only count on the friendship of a rooster and two polar bears. Balto competed for the affections of the beautiful husky Jenny with his most dangerous opponent, Steel, a malamute and leader of a pack of sled dogs. One day, a snowstorm cut the town off from the world. Medicine was needed for the children, but the dog sled that was supposed to fetch it got stuck in the snow. Their last hope was Balto, who rushed to the rescue.

Unfortunately, although Balto may be a cult film for children of the 90s, today, 30 years later, many people may not remember it or even know it. Balto didn’t manage to become a timeless hit on par with The Lion King, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth watching. Especially since it still holds up very well today.

If you would like to learn more about Balto's adventures, the movie and its sequels are available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Fandango.

