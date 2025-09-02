Comments on this 10-year-old Hollow Knight Reddit post have aged horribly

We are only a few days away from the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong. Somehow, part of me still feels like it might not be real; instead, some kind of elaborate “Silkpost” from r/Silksong, which would be especially brutal for all the developers that have now delayed their release. But as of this Thursday, everyone will finally be able to get their hands on it. As the pre-release hype draws to a close, one person on Reddit decided to look back on Hollow Knight’s history, digging up a ten-year-old post on r/gaming of the original Hollow Knight’s trailer. Knowing where we are now, it’s funny to see some of the initial reactions to Hollow Knight at the time.

Original Hollow Knight Reddit post has some comments that aged horribly

It was not hard to find the original post, but where it was first brought to my attention was in the subreddit r/AgedLikeMilk, which is a place for users to share past quotes and images that may have seemed reasonable at the time, but now look terrible or silly. The original Hollow Knight post was shared by a friend of the developers, who provided the trailer and explained that their friend had spent years working on the game. Some commenters were not very supportive.

These comments did not age well.Reddit. Screenshots gathered by u/Foreign_Yogurt_821

One user wrote: “I’m sure it’s a fine game, but the market is currently saturated with side-scrolling platformers so I feel his game may not do as good as he hopes.” Which mostly sums up the sentiment. At the time, this person had no idea how wrong they were. Other users from the screenshots described it as “forgettable” and “just another indie side-scroller,” with some appearing genuinely annoyed that the user had dared to share this trailer.

These comments have aged a lot better.Reddit. Screenshots gathered by me.

But thankfully, after looking through the original post, that is not entirely representative of the comments section. Many more of the top comments were excited and supportive. One user wrote: “I played this at PAXAus. I usually don’t play games like this, but it was really fun. Played it for a solid hour, I found it really difficult but was still an amazing game.” Another person said: “Looks like if Tim Burton was the art director for Ori and the Blind Forest. I LOVE IT!” So, while there definitely were some haters, there were plenty of supporters too.

Obviously, we now know how beloved Hollow Knight is and how hyped people have become for its imminent sequel. But it would have been impossible for anyone at the time to predict just how beloved it would become. You never know which video game will resonate with a huge audience.