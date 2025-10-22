„The biggest and most ambitious expansion to date.” Creators of Tamriel Rebuilt mod for Morrowind aren't slowing down, even after 20 years

Tamriel Rebuilt is a mod that aims to massively expand the areas you can explore in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. It's one of the coolest fan projects for Bethesda's third RPG installment, and the creators just announced plans that will make it even more solid.

After the recent release of the Grasping Fortune expansion, the developers do not intend to rest on their laurels. In a post on the project's official website, they revealed details about the next expansion, which will be titled Poison Song. The most intriguing element of this expansion is that you can join a faction called House Indoril. Fans have been waiting for this since the release of Morrowind, where such an option was missing, and now—more than two decades later—it will finally become possible thanks to the mod, along with unique mechanics and additional adventures related to this family. The expansion will also completely overhaul the Sundered Scar region. The mod's creators developed its first version back in 2003. However, it was made quickly, without unique graphical elements and with modest content, as the creators were unsure if Morrowind would remain popular for a long time. The first version of this area was released to players back in 2012, but not many people go there because it's pretty empty and only has a few quests. In Poison Song, this land will undergo a thorough transformation. It's getting a complete makeover with new visuals and a whole bunch of adventures to dive into.

Right now, the creators aren't ready to provide a specific release date for Poison Song. However, work is progressing well, and many elements have already been completed, so the expansion should launch in a few months.