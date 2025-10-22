Sequel to the cult RPG disappoints at almost every step. Bloodlines 2 first reviews will discourage all but the biggest fans of the universe

Update (October 22)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has launched, and while it initially attracted a large number of players, it seems they share the unfavorable opinions of the reviewers. As I write this, about 26,000 people are playing the game on Steam simultaneously, with a peak of 27,020 players an hour ago. However, the reviews on Valve's platform are "mixed," and they may soon turn "mostly negative," as positive reviews make up only 40% of the over 520 submitted.

The Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines community thinks the game doesn't really qualify as an RPG or a true sequel to Troika Games' 2004 hit. The high price and outdated graphics and tech aren't doing any favors for the title's reception. Player reviews often mention the word "mediocrity," not to mention the technical issues that industry critics have also pointed out.

Original news (October 17)

Even though Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set to drop on October 21st, some reviewers have already gotten a sneak peek at the latest game from The Chinese Room and Paradox Interactive. Unfortunately, it seems that the controversies surrounding the various editions of the game may be the least of the devs' problems, as the critics' opinions aren't encouraging.

On Metacritic, the PC version of the game boasts an average score of 67/100 (based on 19 reviews). The PlayStation 5 edition fares even worse, with an average score of just 64 out of 100. These results fall far short of the expectations of fans who hoped for a title that would match the iconic original from 2004. On the flip side, after a rocky development process, hopes were definitely put in doubt—and it seems like that doubt was justified.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – selected scores

Gamereactor UK – 80/100 PC Gamer – 78/100 Vandal – 75/100 Wccftech – 70/100 IGN – 70/100 Dexerto – 60/100 PCGamesN – 50/100 Eurogamer – 40/100 Push Square – 40/100 GamesRadar+ – 30/100

But before we dive into the cons, let's talk about the good stuff first. Reviewers highlight that the storyline of Bloodlines 2 is at quite a high level – the narrative is engaging and can surprise, and the characters are well-written and credibly embedded in the game world. The atmospheric, dark world that captures the spirit of the Vampire: The Masquerade universe also receives praise.

Unfortunately, this is where the list of pros ends. Critics point out that the game struggles with many technical issues—one journalist even stated that "the optimization is one of the worst he has seen." The game is also criticized for its overly linear and repetitive gameplay, as well as the limited player choice in shallow interactions with the world. There are also voices saying the game is bogged down with long, pointless dialogues, and the side quests are being called "boring and repetitive."

So, if anyone was hoping that Bloodlines 2 would match the success of the first game, the reviews suggest you shouldn't get your hopes up for a big comeback. However, how the title will fare in the eyes of players, we will find out in a few days.